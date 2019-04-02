MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: 5 p.m., the Georgia state patrol says the victim of Monday's accident rode his bike into an intersection, failed to slow donw and could not stop before colliding with the Georgia College bus.

The news release says it happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Hancock and Clark streets.

Logan Jones was thrown from his bike and fell under the bus wheels, according to the release. He later died at a Milledgeville hospital.

UPDATE: 2:42 p.m.

Coroner Gonzalez has identified the man as 21-year-old Logan Jones.

Jones was a student at Georgia Military College.

The school released a statement, which can be read below:

"Georgia Military College is devastated by the passing of our Junior College student, Logan Jones. Logan attended the GMC Prep School, graduated from the John Milledge Academy before enrolling as a business major at the GMC Junior College; he had planned to transfer to Georgia College and State University upon earning his Associates Degree. Logan was a bright light on our campus and will truly be missed. The entire Georgia Military College family offers our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Logan Jones. For GMC students affected by the loss of Logan, grief counseling is available upon request through our faculty."

Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened on Hancock Street near Clarke Street.

------------------

A 21-year-old male pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a Georgie College bus in Milledgeville.

Milledgeville Police PIO Felicia Cummings says Georgia State Patrol is working the accident and that MPD is assisting.

Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez confirmed that he pronounced the man dead around 11:45 a.m. and listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information but we have not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.