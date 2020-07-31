MOMS Club of Warner Robins helps families through community pantry project

Anyone can donate or take something from the pantry on Highway 96.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A group of moms in Warner Robins wants to help neighbors get food and supplies they need.

MOMS Club of Warner Robins is a support group primarily for stay-at-home mothers in the area. They wanted to find a way to help people who may need some extra food or supplies for their families.

So, they created the Community Pantry in December as a place where people can both give and receive.

Kaitlyn Schwoob says the pantry has been filled with all kinds of non-perishable foods ever since, but she's also seen people donate things like jackets in the winter months and other necessities.

"For example, right now, school supplies," she says. "Last week, we had a big donation of hand soaps and toothpaste, and stuff like that,. That's really helpful to a lot of families."

She says people can donate or take an item at any time and she hopes it gives people in need a sense of support.