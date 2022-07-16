People wanting monkeypox vaccine in Fulton County frustrated over canceled appointments

A man who had his appointment canceled calls the process, "a complete disaster."

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the addition of more monkeypox vaccines as cases statewide push close to 100.

A mix-up in Fulton County led to the cancellation of appointments for many people wanting the vaccine.

The spokesperson for the Fulton County Board of Health sent 11Alive the following statement:

"Before our internal approvals process for sending out this information was finalized, an early registration link was sent outside of official public health channels. The process was designed with equity in mind as we work to reach those most at risk for monkeypox infection. Those unauthorized registrations were discarded and those who signed up were informed by email that a new link was forthcoming. We understand there is huge concern about this illness and massive demand for this vaccine. To that end, slots filled up quickly. Additional vaccine events will be scheduled in the coming days as more doses become available. We regret any inconvenience to anyone who registered."

Spokesman Darryl Carver also said in a text the department will post additional monkeypox vaccine clinics as doses come in.

Jamaal Jenkins, who's lived in Atlanta for five years, wants to get the vaccine to protect himself.

“As a gay man, the monkeypox vaccine is very concerning," Jenkins said. "I just try to be extra cautious.”

He described his process for trying to get a dose.

“Roughly around 745 in the morning, I registered," Jenkins said.

However, Jenkins got an email about six hours later indicating his appointment had been canceled.

“Fast forward to maybe like around 2:00 in the afternoon, I got an email telling me like, sorry, incorrect link went out. You all are going to have to re-register," Jenkins said. “By the time I clicked on it, all the slots were filled.”

The state's health department reports they've gotten enough doses for 1,500 people and are targeting five metro Atlanta counties since that's where the majority of cases are.

Those counties include Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb and Clayton. Health departments in DeKalb and Cobb counties got back to us and said they're still trying to figure out the logistics of how the vaccines will be distributed. Clayton and Gwinnett counties did not respond.

“I'm not happy about it at all," Jenkins said.

Jenkins is crossing his fingers and hoping to get vaccinated since he comes into contact with a lot of people as a school social worker.