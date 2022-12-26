Monroe County dealing with water issues hit critically low levels after cold blast

The latest update has water levels rising again but they ask residents to continue to use caution.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People in north Monroe County are also dealing with water problems tonight.

Today, the county said the situation turned into an emergency after a water system that serves neighborhoods around high falls hit critically low levels.

"When we first started using the bathroom, you could see it was off color, but it got really brown a little while later," says Catherine Crusan.



She first noticed something off with her water over the weekend.

"They should have notified the people not to use their water and to go out and get some if you don't have any," says Crusan



People noticed something wasn't right around the High Falls area, which is served by the water system out of Butts County.



By midday Monday, the area got placed under a boil water advisory and was restricted to emergency use only for water, says district 4 Monroe County commissioner George Emami.



"Our reserves are at a low emergency level. There is a chance we may possibly lose the ability to serve our customers in North Monroe county," says Emami.

That's if they can't get pressure and water levels back up.

"We have an emergency situation for how we can adequately supply and begin to refill our tanks," says Emami.



Emami said that the plan is to connect fire trucks and fire truck hoses to run a line and begin refilling our tanks.