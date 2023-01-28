'Monster Truck Wars' kicks off at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

Several trucks were featured out in the arena doing jumps, spinning out, and showcasing other stunts.

PERRY, Ga. — Folks gathered at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry on Saturday to watch the 'Monster Truck Wars' along with some other motorsports.

Some of the trucks competing included "The Sheriff," "The Outlaw," and 3 time world champion "Bear Foot".

There was also a kids power-wheel race, and fans also had the opportunity to ride on a real monster truck called "Sergeant Smash" throughout the show.