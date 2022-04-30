Motorcyclist killed in crash on Georgia Highway 49

Georgia State Patrol says the driver and the motorcycle both hit a concrete drain in the median.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after an accident on GA 49 near Beverly Road. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday and the Perry post responded.

They say a person riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was going into a curve when they went off the road and into the median.

It caused the motorcycle to overturn and both the motorcycle and rider hit a concrete drain in the median.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries. Their next of kin has not been notified yet, so their identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.