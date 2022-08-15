Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road

Jennifer Rodriguez, who lives nearby, says this lot has history. Neighbors protested a convenience store there about 15 years ago.

MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby.

But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them.

It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building.

13WMAZ's Anthony Montalto spoke to some neighbors on Sunday about their thoughts on the proposed plans.

The builder, Widner and Associates, would build a completely new office space over what's a largely forested area along Hartley Bridge Road.

The plans account for 6 different store fronts that the company would lease to tenants.

They say it's a business center, but some neighbors like Jennifer Rodriguez, think the plans look more like some sort of strip mall.

Rodriguez says this lot has a history.

About 15 years ago, she says neighbors came together to stop the building of a gas station there.

She says it may look like woods, but it's more than that for her neighbors.

"This little area of woods is like a buffer for those of us who live back here. I mean we appreciate it. There's no need for an office building or a strip mall or whatever right here," Rodriguez said.

Seth Williams, who also lives in the area, says they should do something different with the space.

"Yeah I think they should put a Chick-fil-A or something right here. I'm just gonna say I think the office space would be good for bringing more people to the LBC," he said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote next week at their regular meeting Monday, August 22.

We reached out to Widner and Associates, but they were out of the office.

