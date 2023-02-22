'The flames were so big, and so strong': Neighbors gather after house fire in Warner Robins

Many neighbors came out to visit the home on Plateau Drive to offer comfort. The McCaughan's say the appreciate the support, and aren't looking for donations.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The smell of smoke still lingers in a Warner Robins neighborhood.

Tuesday night, a house went up in flames on Plateau Drive. Houston County Fire Department says they received calls about the fire just after 6 p.m.

The fire ripped through the majority of the house, leaving a family without a home and neighbors in shock.

13WMAZ's Megan Western went to the neighborhood to talk to neighbors.

For nearly 30 years, Loretta Harland has lived next to the McCaughan family.

"They're just the best neighbors ever, when we go on vacation or we're out of town, they get our mail and our paper and watch the house for us," says Harland.

So seeing her friend's house go up in flames was emotional.

"My heart just stopped. I mean the flames were so big, and so strong," she says.

Other neighbors say the family got out before the flames spread, and got their cars out of the garage. What they couldn't save were their two cats. Neighbors say one was covered under a white sheet next to the house. Harland says they were dear to the family.

"They really love those cats. I would go over and the cats would be in their chairs and I would say, ok let them sit in their chairs, I'm not going to bother them," she adds.

Harland says through it all the family stayed fairly calm. She doesn't know if she could have done the same.

"They seemed to just realize that these things are a loss, but they are things. They got out safely that was the most important thing," says Harland.

Wednesday, neighbors visited the home hoping to check on the family and see how they could help.

People in the neighborhood on the other side of North Houston Lake Boulevard even stopped by to check on the family, looking to donate.

Harland says the support didn't come as a surprise.

"It's our homes, we worked hard for our homes. Most of the people here are retired. We're enjoying the last years of our lives," she says.

The Houston County Fire Department has not determined where or how the fire began.

Margaret McCaughan, one of the home owners, tells us right now they plan to rebuild on their land. They are now focused on finding somewhere to stay.