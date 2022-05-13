New Dublin business wants you to grab a meal and take it home to your family for dinner

The store used to be The Casserole Shop before Evan Acres bought the business in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — A regional chain in Central Georgia just opened its fourth location. Acres & Oak Kitchen has stores in Macon, Perry, Tifton, and now Dublin.

Other locations used to be named The Casserole Shop before Evan Acres bought the business in 2019.

Dublin store manager Kaitlin Sinclair says Evan is passionate about the mission of the store, which is to get families to sit down and have a meal together.

The way it works? Everything is pre-cooked and packaged fresh daily -- things like casseroles, side dishes, desserts, and more.

"All you have to do is pop them in the oven and you can just sit back and relax, have time with your family, and then you can gather around the table and you can all enjoy it together," said Sinclair.

There are no tables or a dine-in area for that reason. Sinclair says the work environment reflects the mission.

"I feel like I've made a second family here," she said.

Portion sizes are for four people, unless you get a 'micro' serving, which Sinclair says is a 'very generous' one serving. The portion sizes will get bigger during the holidays, though.

They have things like cheese straws and wafers, cakes, lemon bars, brownies, chicken salads, pimento cheese, and the fan favorite poppy seed chicken.