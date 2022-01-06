'Just make more memories': New event space opening in downtown Byron

The event space hopes to hold private parties, weddings, and even classes teaching people how to build furniture

BYRON, Ga. — A new event space is opening in downtown Byron this week.

Penelope's Carriage House will have its ribbon cutting Friday. The event space hopes to hold private parties, weddings, and so much more.

"I knew I wanted something historic, something with history tied to this area. I just fell in love with it, the barn doors, the whole vibe of it," said owner Heather Peebles.

The venue got its name from a nickname Peebles used to go by in her 20s. It's called the Carriage House because the 102-year-old building used to be the carriage house for the city of Byron.

The space has many of its original elements, like its barn doors, but Peebles also purchased a vintage carriage as decoration.

She's no newbie to restoring old locations. She and her sister also own other historic buildings like The Cottage, which sells handmade furniture from their brand Penelope's Farmhouse Furniture.

She says she's excited to host classes teaching people how to build furniture. She feels many women are interested in building, but may be intimidated by something new and she wants to help.

"I think it would just be neat for women to be able to come in and have someone to guide them along and for them to be able to create something with their hands that they can take home and display in their home," said Peebles.

She says Byron is growing and she wants to give people a fun place to go close to home.

"I want people to be able to come in and be able to enjoy the intimacy of it, the coziness of it and just make more memories. You know, just to add to the memories that I'm sure it already houses," said Peebles.

The ribbon cutting will take place Friday from 6-9 p.m. at Penelope's Carriage House at 104 W Heritage Blvd in Byron. The event will also feature acoustic music and a food truck.