New exhibit at the Tubman Museum set to showcase Macon’s ‘Hidden Histories

MACON, Ga. — A new exhibit will debut at the Tubman Museum this weekend! It's called: Hidden Histories.

There will be photographs, portraits and historical artifacts that document Wesleyan Colleges' work in Macon's African-American history.

The museum says the exhibit shows part of Macon’s hidden history.

The Tubman Museum’s Director of Exhibitions and Collections Jeffrey Bruce thinks it is an opportunity to show the social progress that has happened in Bibb County.

“It also highlights a lot of work that a lot of people in the community are doing to really create a more equitable and equal society and culture here in Macon, Ga. and Middle Georgia,” Bruce said. “We're very proud to be a part of that as well.”

As they prepare to open up the event, they have a reception this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Tubman.

Admission to the reception is free for museum members and $5 for the general public.

According to the Tubman Museum’s website, Wesleyan College’s research played a critical role in “making visible aspects of the past that have not been fully acknowledged,” and the event will put those contributions on full display.

The team at Wesleyan held community meetings throughout Macon – at the Tubman, on their campus and at Macon City Hall – to help make a historic marker for Cotton Avenue.

According to the Tubman, the marker recognizes the “once-thriving” African American business district on Cotton Avenue.

But they also devised a marker that recognizes Poplar Street’s history as a site of slave auctions.