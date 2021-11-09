'Keep their memories alive': Central Georgians gather to remember those killed on 9/11

Counties and organizations across Central Georgia held services Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgians marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Saturday with memorial services and pledged to never forget the tragic day.

The North Macon Rotary Club honored the sole Macon native who died in the attack on the Pentagon.

Maj. Cole Hogan attended First Presbyterian Day School and later joined the Army Special Forces (Airborne).

The Rotary Club and Ingleside Neighborhood Association invited the community to remember Hogan at the park on Overlook Avenue and Overlook Drive.

In the middle of the grass sits a tribute to his heroism and sacrifice.

“I had my baby in my arms and I remember because the first tower had been hit and then you saw the jet swish and hit and you knew immediately we were being attacked. There was not a mistake, it wasn't an accident, we were being attacked. Every one of us holds them dear to our hearts and we'll hopefully keep their memories alive with events and things like this,” said Rotary Club president Sean De Zoort.

The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department is working with the club to maintain the park. Volunteers will mow, pull weeds, and put down pine straw.

In Warner Robins, the Splinters Axe House held a charity car show benefiting the victims of 9/11. The event had food trucks, music, and a car show featuring nearly 100 cars.

"9/11 affected a lot of people. I have people that were there in New York the day it happened, so do a lot of people around here," said event coordinator Adrianna Koerber. “It's a good way -- in our opinion -- to show our support. A way to bring the community together to remember what today is all about.”

Monroe County Emergency Services paid tribute Saturday morning. They invited the whole community to commemorate the anniversary.

The event featured local faith leaders, county officials, and a siren that would go off at notable times from that day.

343 flags surrounded the fire station, one for each of the firefighters lost on 9/11.

Fort Valley's Department of Public Safety held a memorial service that began with the ringing of five bells in remembrance of those who died 20 years ago.

First responders and others went up to the podium to share their memories of that day and pay their respects.

And in Baldwin County, folks gathered for a 'Cry Out America' national call to prayer for the victims of 9/11.

Cry Out America began in 2008 as prayer gatherings concentrated on 'crying out' to God for mercy at county courthouses across the nation.

"September 11, 2001, was a moment that forever changed America. It was a national event that affected us all," said a press release from Cry Out America.