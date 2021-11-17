All five were arrested in Warner Robins, about 30 miles from the Pulaski jail

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department celebrated getting the last of the five Pulaski County inmates off the streets and back behind bars Wednesday.

The last inmate that escaped from Pulaski County had been on the run since last Friday, but North Davis Drive in Warner Robins is where his luck ran out.

Tyree Williams Jr. was last seen behind a building at King's Car Center before being taken back into custody, but less than two miles from that location, the Warner Robins police celebrated his capture.

"Our mission is to work in partnership with the community to enhance the quality of life. Escapees in the City of Warner Robins does not enhance the quality of life, taking them off the street certainly does," Chief John Wagner said.

The department's Chief John Wagner says they didn’t do it alone.

"But we not only have a partnership with the U.S. Marshals, but we also have an officer assigned with the DEA and the ATF, so we work lock-and-step with both federal agencies, state agencies," he said.

When asked how they managed to track down the fugitives, Wagner said it was a combination of things.

"Technology is a wonderful thing. Having a dialogue with your community who will talk about things, that’s a great gift that we have between law enforcement and our community," he continued, and he told community to know that escapees have no place in Warner Robins.

"We police in the City of Warner Robins, this is not the place to come to escape from a jail. We care, the police department cares. We police and we’ll continue to do so to make sure our city is safer," Wagner said.

