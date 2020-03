MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, near Cherry Street, around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to Lieutenant Sean DeFoe, the suspect has non-life threatening injuries.

Lt. DeFoe says the GBI will be involved as is standard with any officer-involved shooting.

We'll update this story once more information becomes available.