'I'm ready for it!': Dublin is excited for the old AMC theater to reopen under new management

The new owners plan to add extensive upgrades; including luxury recliners, digital projection, and an upgraded food menu.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The AMC Classic Dublin 8 closed permanently a few months ago, but a new management group is set to take on the building and modernize the amenities in late spring/early summer.

Movie lover Cortez Hicks missed going out to the theatre.

"I love going to the movies! It's like a home away from home," said Hicks. "We didn't have anywhere to go, we didn't have anything to do other than the bowling alley, so this is going to be a good move for Dublin.”

According to a press release, the new owners plan to add extensive upgrades; including luxury recliners, digital projection, and an upgraded food menu.

John Bloemeke, the president of Golden Ticket Cinemas, says the goal is to bring many large market amenities to small towns, like Dublin.

"Dublin is getting bigger by the day, so you know we just expect more things to come through and I'm ready for it," said Hicks.

The theatre will continue to offer promotions and discount tickets on Tuesdays. They will also honor previously purchased AMC popcorn buckets and will continue to fill them for $4.75 through the end of the year.

"I'm looking forward to taking a nice young lady on a date with the popcorn and all that good stuff,” said Hicks.

Javerica Payne, a mother of five, says going to the movies is fun for the whole family.

“I hope everybody in Dublin comes out and supports it, that way it can stay here for a long time coming,” said Payne.