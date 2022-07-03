x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead after crash on I-75 in Houston County

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 2 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 128.

More Videos

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Houston County on Sunday.

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 2 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 128. 

He says the driver was on I-75 northbound when they left the roadway and their car overturned. 

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

Williams says that traffic around the accident could be back up for a while but officials are working on clearing up the area. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

RELATED ARTICLES:

Suicidal driver crashes into gas station, injuring multiple people, Paulding County sheriff says

Missing Peach County man found dead on Pleasant Hill Court in Warner Robins

Paid Advertisement