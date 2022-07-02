Missing Peach County man found dead on Pleasant Hill Court in Warner Robins

The Warner Robins Police Department is treating the suspicious death as a homicide.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A missing Peach County man was found dead on Pleasant Hill Court in Warner Robins just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The man's death is being treated as a homicide, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

33-year-old Joseph Webb was reported missing on Friday to the Peach County Sheriff's Office. Webb was found dead at a home in the 100-block of Pleasant Hill Court near Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

Authorities say the death is suspicious and is being treated as a homicide. Investigators and the forensics unit are on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chad Pierce at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.