One man killed, one man injured in Macon shooting

Deputies arrived on scene and found both of them shot at 1 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Quick Serve on Emery Highway.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies responded to a call about a person shot.

They arrived on scene at 1 a.m. and found two 23-year-old men who both had gunshot wounds.

One man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died.

The second man was taken to the hospital by a person vehicle, and he is listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

Deputies are working to determine what led up to the shooting, and they will release more information when it is available.