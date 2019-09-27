WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County law enforcement took nearly a dozen alleged violent crime offenders off the streets Thursday morning.

It was part of "Operation Clean Slate."

The roundup of 11 people Warner Robins Police accused of being violent criminal offenders started early Thursday morning.

"They're just folks that do not need to be out wandering the streets right now," said Police Chief John Wagner.

The Warner Robins Police Department worked alongside the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the US Marshal's Service and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to make the arrests.

They started the roundup at 4 p.m. Thursday morning.

Chief Wagner says the warrants were all for violent offenses like aggravated assaults, terroristic threats, and exploitation.

"It's just another step to clean up crime in Warner Robins and send a strong message that we're not putting up with that," he said.

Hunter Reeves, who works at Zaxby's in Warner Robins, said he feels safer seeing law enforcement getting these people off the streets.

"I feel safer because, I mean, I've noticed the wave of crime in Warner Robins and the way that they arrested all these people was just phenomenal," Reeves said.

Chief Wagner said no one was hurt during the arrests.

They didn't arrest everyone on their list, but he said they are still actively working on it.

"This group are some of the more heinous crimes that they had warrants for," he said.

Chief Wagner said the day before they started making the arrests for "Operation Clean Slate," they caught one of the alleged offenders during a traffic stop with guns and drugs in their car.

"If you want to do crime, you just need to go somewhere else, but Warner Robins is not the place to do it," he said.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to actively search for offenders with warrants.

If you have information that could help them find a wanted fugitive can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Operation Clean Slate: 11 arrested in Warner Robins Police operation

RELATED: When veteran heard cops were coming, he said 'they're my friend,' but the cop who responded killed him

RELATED: Peacing Together: Macon mother urges youth to think twice before choosing violence

RELATED: Isakson on deadly acts of mass violence: 'Congress has an opportunity to do the right thing, and it’s time that we took it.'

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.