Over 1,100 people run in 44th Labor Day Road Race in Macon

This race serves as a qualifier for next year's Peachtree Road Race.

MACON, Ga. — Over 1,100 people laced up their shoes and made their way out to the annual Labor Day Road Race Monday morning in Macon!

Excitement soared as runners returned after a year off due to the pandemic.

The 5k race started on Vineville Street at 7:30 a.m., the 10k kicked off at 8 a.m. on Forsyth Road and the mile fun run started at 9:30 a.m. in Carolyn Crayton Park.

Brad Sappe ran the 5k, and he says it feels good to race again this year.

"It was fun! I love the way people seem to get a little more excited about this when it's a huge turnout. I agree, it just feels safe with the red lights and all that stuff, a lot of police presence to make people feel safe. It's a great fun event and I'm so glad we decided to do it," Sappe said.