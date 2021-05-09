Central Georgians gear up for 44th Macon Labor Day Road Race

Online registration is already closed but if you want to join in on the action tomorrow you can register in-person for the 5K, 10K or Fun Run.

MACON, Ga. — Here in Central Georgia many are getting ready for the 44th Macon Labor Day Road Race.

About 1,100 people are eager for this year's race after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Online registration is already closed but if you want to join in on the action on Monday, you can register in-person for the 5K, 10K or Fun Run.

"This year our numbers are about sixty percent of what they've been in the past," Macon Tracks President F.M. Barron said.

The race also serves as a qualifier for the next years Peachtree Road Race.

"We think many people have gotten out of running due to Covid and some don't feel like coming out, some don't feel like their in good shape but we will still have the same quality race, we'll just have fewer people," he said.

Some roads in and around downtown Macon will be temporarily closed tomorrow for the Labor Day Road Race.

At around 7 a.m. all traffic headed into downtown on Vineville Avenue will be blocked.

The 5K road race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 10K begins at 8 a.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the outside lane of Forsyth road, Vineville avenue, all the way to the Forsyth street and at the D. T. Walton Senior Way intersection will be affected during the road race.

The roads will continue to be blocked until all participants have cleared those areas.

All closures should be reopened by 11 a.m.