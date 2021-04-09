'An opportunity to acknowledge peoples work': Labor day on Lake Tobesofkee

Today, dozens of people were out camping, grilling, and fishing.

MACON, Ga. — Not everyone is planning to travel this weekend. Many went Lake Tobesofkee for a relaxing weekend by the water.

On Saturday, dozens of people were out camping, grilling, and fishing. Many also took to the lake on their boat; enjoying a nice warm day on the water.

We asked some campers about what labor day means to them.

"It means you get to be with your friends and family," said camper Hannah Wingard.

Another camper, Jody Wingard, said the holiday is about honoring people's work and getting to enjoy time with others.

"Well labor day is an opportunity to acknowledge peoples work throughout the year and it's a day to spend with family and friends enjoy America enjoy good food and good company," she said.