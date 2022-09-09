Details released for services of GSP trooper cadet who died after training exercise

A celebration of life for Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree will be held in Cartersville on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A celebration of life will be held Saturday for a Georgia State Patrol trooper cadet who died following a training exercise last week.

Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree will be remembered by friends, family and the trooper community in services at the Clarence Brown Conference Center starting at 1 p.m.

Dupree was part of the 113th Trooper School, and a former Euharlee Police Department officer. According to a statement last week by Gov. Brian Kemp, he had a wife and children.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, he and other cadets conducted a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center last Thursday. After that exercise, he collapsed later passed away at a hospital.

The governor last week commended his "willingness to serve and desire to protect his fellow Georgians."

The Department of Public Safety said it was sending "its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and co-workers of Trooper Cadet Dupree."

We ask that you keep Trooper Cadet Dupree’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one," DPS said.