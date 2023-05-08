Peach County schools hosts 'Trojan Fest' back to school bash for students and families

Families in Peach County got to "Meet the Trojans" while participating in fun activities like inflatables and food trucks!

Example video title will go here for this video

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County Trojans had the opportunity to get some school supplies and learn more community resources on Saturday at a back to school bash.

The Peach County School District held 'Trojan Fest' on Saturday to give parents and students a preview of the school.

It was the first year for the Trojan Fest, with games, bouncy houses, and food trucks.

Students were given book bags, notebooks, and other school supplies.

Peach County High School Principal Dr. Jessie Davis says he's excited for the Trojan community and their talented new employees joining the staff this school year.

"So this event that we're holding here today, Trojan Fest, it really captures the strength & character of our community. It brings it all together in one place, so this is a great preview for parents as far as the great things to expect for this upcoming school year," he said.