Peach County schools hosts 'Trojan Fest' back to school bash for students and families

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County Trojans had the opportunity to get some school supplies and learn more community resources on Saturday at a back to school bash.
The Peach County School District held 'Trojan Fest' on Saturday to give parents and students a preview of the school.
It was the first year for the Trojan Fest, with games, bouncy houses, and food trucks.
Students were given book bags, notebooks, and other school supplies.
Peach County High School Principal Dr. Jessie Davis says he's excited for the Trojan community and their talented new employees joining the staff this school year.
"So this event that we're holding here today, Trojan Fest, it really captures the strength & character of our community. It brings it all together in one place, so this is a great preview for parents as far as the great things to expect for this upcoming school year," he said.
School organizations like Fellowship of Christian Athletes, CTAE, and others like Fort Valley Police and Fire Department came to provide additional resources for students and parents.