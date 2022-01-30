Peach County Schools sees over 100 candidates at first-ever job fair

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County Schools hosted its first-ever job fair Saturday at the new Peach County High School.
The district is facing a teacher shortage and is looking to hire classroom teachers, cafeteria workers, clerks, custodians and bus drivers across six schools.
Superintendent Lionel Brown hopes the applicants can help build something special for the students.
“I want them to know that Peach County is a great school system. We're moving forward and it's a great place with great students and I don't say that lightly. I really feel, in my whole heart, that we are on the cusp of some great things here and we want to add the pieces to help us accomplish that goal,” he said.
The district interviewed around 100 candidates at Saturday’s fair.
