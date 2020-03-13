PERRY, Ga. — In light of the COVID-19 threat, multiple events across Macon and Central Georgia have been postponed or cancelled, but one annual event is still going strong. Peaches to Beaches kicked off Friday morning and will run through Saturday evening.

The yard sale stretches along Highway 341 for hundreds of miles of antiques, crafts, food, and deals.

"Whether we decided to cancel it or not, it was going to happen," said Hawkinsville Chamber of Commerce marketing specialist Marree Cleghorn. "These vendors already invested thousands of dollars. There was nothing telling us that we absolutely had to cancel."

Counties participating in the yard sale are still taking precautions with COVID-19, with added hand sanitation stations.

"We're having a great turnout. We've had a lot of people come down," said Cleghorn. "It's beautiful weather. It's a perfect time to have a festival."

Central Georgians came out in droves for the yard sale.

"I want to be informed and aware, but we still wanted to live life," said shopper Candace Harwood. "The sun came out to greet us and gave us the OK."

Harwood came out with friends to take advantage of the weather and low prices.

"We all took a break from our daily lives to come and shop. I think it's nice to meet your fellow Southerners just to say, 'Hey! How are you doing?' even if you don't buy anything," she said.

Peaches to Beaches will run Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Highway 341 from Barnesville to Brunswick.

