Diving Dogs: Perry hosts competition for canines

PERRY, Ga. — Here's an interesting way for your furry friends to cool off!

Canines compete to show off their athletic abilities by jumping as far as possible off of a diving dock and into a swimming pool.

The contest was held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds today.

"North America Diving Dogs" is a national program that hosts regional and national championships for fur-athletes and their owners.

Alicia Scolet and her dog "Fulton" are diving their way to the national championship.

Scolet says she recommends everyone with a dog give the sport a try.

"They're a blast you're creating a new community you find friends.. um you're out here and we get something to eat and go out to dinner after award ceremonies everyone gets to know each other and everyone knows each others dogs," Fulton said.

This was just the regional competition, with more to come.

There's a national championship for the best of the best that will be held in October in Springfield, Missouri.