Making a splash: Perry hosts water battle

The event featured dueling firetrucks that sprayed water to keep the community cool.

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry embraced the warm weather with an epic water battle at Rozar park on Saturday.

Around 200 people showed up to play frisbee, slide on slip and slides, and enjoy some fun in the sun while walking around in the park.

There were also water balloon fights and water gun battles for people of all ages to participate in.

And of course there was some summer food! Folks could snack on hotdogs and snow cones at the event.

"We played a little bit of frisbee, we got under the water spring, my kids slid down the water slides... slip & side type of thing. We walked around the park...down here at beautiful Rozar park. We had a good time all around," said Matthew Pittman, who attended the water fight.