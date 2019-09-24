Perry officially has a new mayor.

Mayor Randall Walker was sworn in Monday night during a special called city council meeting at Perry City Hall. He was elected mayor on September 17 and beat his opponent by more than 800 votes.

Mayor Walker says they will be tasked with certain things, but he's confident in the plans they have going forward.

"We will be tasked with a large number of things. We have a very robust budget process in place, we also have a very robust strategic plan, which is been going on for the last nine years, so we will continue operating off of those and making sure we implement the things we have in place and move the projects that we have on the board forward," Walker said.

Walker says he is thankful to be able to serve his community and he's especially grateful for his campaign team.

