Pizza Shops suit up for large sales on Super Bowl Sunday

Stoner's Pizza Joint in Warner Robins has been preparing since Wednesday. They expect to triple their normal Sunday sales, and sell nearly 400 pizzas.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As football teams have been preparing for the Superbowl game in Arizona, local pizza shops have been suiting up as well.

We all know super bowl watch parties are all about the food.

So of course, it's one of the busiest nights for a pizzeria, as they work to serve up hundreds of pizzas in a three hour span.

Megan Western went to a pizza shop in warner robins to see how they prepped for tonight.

Matthew Howard, owner of Stoners Pizza Joint in Warner Robins started prepping for the big game on Wednesday.

They had to start working on creating sauce cups, cutting vegetables, and prepping boxes.

Saturday night they started preparing dough.

Sunday, they had all hands on deck, with some staff coming in as early as 8 a.m.

"This is one of the busiest time for pizza and wings of the year," says Howard.

They had several large super bowl specials including 60 wings and 3 orders of breadstick, 3XL two topping pizzas with 40 wings, and more.

They say they expect to sell a lot of pepperoni pizzas and mild wings.

Howard says he expects sales to triple what they do on an average Sunday.

The store is family operated, so the rush can become stressful, but Howard says this is why they prepare.