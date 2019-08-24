PERRY, Ga. — A plane made an emergency landing on an I-75N exit ramp on Saturday afternoon.

According to Captain Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department, an ultralight plane made an emergency landing on exit 138 in Perry.

The aircraft is a 2004 Hawk Arrow II, according to the Federal Aviation Administration registry.

One person was on the plane.

Dykes says there is damage to road signs and the aircraft, but no one was injured.

He says there is some traffic, but no road closures.

Perry Police is in the process of getting the plane moved out of the way.

Dykes says there is no further information as to why the plane had to make an emergency landing.

