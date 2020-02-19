FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Officials confirmed a body found in Crawford County Tuesday afternoon is that of a missing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

Fort Valley Police posted on their Facebook page saying officers got confirmation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab that it is Gunn that was found.

On Tuesday, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says a deputy spotted the piece of what they believe is Gunn's missing car bumper about 150 yards from the roadway off Greer Road in Crawford County.

Her body was in found in the same area.

Her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, was arrested for an incident that happened on February 5.

Police say Little allegedly smashed windows at Gunn's apartment and slashed her car's tires.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

TIMELINE

It all started on Friday, Feb. 14. when Anitra spoke to her father as he wished her a happy Valentine’s Day.

Hours later, calls and texts from her friends went unanswered leading police to do a welfare check at her apartment.

Authorities said nothing seemed out of place at her apartment that would lead them to believe a struggle happened.

"She never texted them back, didn't call them back. That's when we knew something is definitely out of whack," said her father, Christopher Gunn.

The next day, her father drove down from Atlanta to file a missing person’s report and Anitra’s car was found in a neighbor’s yard on Belle Street with a missing bumper.

Peach County Sheriff's Office

Come Monday, a task force between agencies was formed to assist in the search near Chestnut Hill Road home (the house of her boyfriend’s aunt) where Anitra was last seen.

WHO WAS GUNN?

Anitra was a 2016 graduate of West Lake High School in Atlanta and a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University.

