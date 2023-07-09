Over 100 jobs coming to Central Georgia with new plant in Warner Robins. Here's what they'll be making

The Georgia-based recycled paper & packaging company is building a factory in the Robins International Industrial Park.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 125 jobs are coming to Peach County by 2024, Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a press release on Thursday.

Pratt Industries will soon break ground at the Robins International Industry Park.

"We've had this park here now for several years, and it's paying dividends for middle Georgia providing jobs," Peach County Chairman Martin Moseley said.

The Georgia-based recycling paper and packaging company's latest plant will sit on 60 acres within the Warner Robins portion of Peach County.

Moseley called it, "another check in the boxes" of the county and city's partnership plans.

The Warner Robins plant is Pratt Industries' 13th site in the Peach State bringing the company's total investment in Georgia over $800 million, according to the press release.

"We're just very pleased that they feel like Peach County is worthy of their investment, and time and money," Moseley said.

In the press release, Kemp said business expansions, like this one, make up more than 70% of economic development in the state.

Pratt Industries produces corrugated boxes using 100% recycled containerboards, a more sturdy, heavy-duty type of cardboard.

A Central Georgia business owner said they wouldn't have been able to successfully launch their restaurant if it had not been for Pratt Boxes, The DTC Arm of Pratt Industries.

"Branding for us is significant," said CowPies owner and founder John Wright. "You have to have a way for people to identify who you are easily."

CowPies is a local business, and they are only about a year old. When planning its launch, Wright was adamant the business had custom-branded boxes, otherwise "it was a no-go."

"If we could not have branded pizza boxes, there's no way we were gonna start a new concept," he said. "Especially in a location where there'd been four previous pizza companies."

Chairman Moseley said Pratt also provides boxes for other local companies nearby, such as Lane and Pure Flavor.