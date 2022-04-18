Propane leak in distillery caused fatal explosion at Putnam County farm, investigators say

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the still, which was housed in a shipping container, was illegal.

EATONTON, Ga. — There’s new information from investigators about a fire and explosion that killed an Eatonton farm owner last week.

The Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office now says Roy Embry was operating a distillery when the deadly explosion happened. The 74-year-old died at his farm in Eatonton last Wednesday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the still was illegal. Investigators confirm a propane leak likely lead to the blast.

It severely damaged the shipping container at his farm on Old Phoenix Road.

Embry Farm Services has been in business for over four generations. Their services include fertilization, sand, gravel, and top soil.