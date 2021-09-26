Update: Prosecution rested its case in Rowe Trial

Jurors were dismissed. The defense is now preparing their witnesses for today.

EATONTON, Ga. — Editors Note: The video in this article is from a previous story about witness testimonies during the trial

Lawyers in Eatonton continued debating whether Donnie Rowe should receive the death penalty. They rested their case early Sunday morning.

On Thursday, a Putnam County jury found him guilty on all counts of murdering corrections officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica.

Three witnesses took the stand; two men with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, and a man who’s the firearm examiner with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Evidence presented on Sunday included officer dash cam footage of the high speed chase in Tennessee after the BOLO was issued.

The examiner says he found 20 fired bullet cartridge cases in the vehicle the inmates had stolen. Officers say the two men shot at them during the chase.

Jurors were dismissed but will be called back. The defense is now preparing their witnesses.