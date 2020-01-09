While COVID-19 is taking a toll on many industries, realtors say the housing market is thriving.

MACON, Ga. — If you've toured a new house or apartment over the last few months, your walk through probably looked a little different.

Jan McClary with Capital Alliance Properties says it's been business as usual, except for the property tours.

"We actually have been scheduling like Zoom, having them to do their video cameras, unless there's a situation where they're actually moving out. And if they're moving out and they clean the place, then we actually have to do a physical walk through at that time," she says.

McClary says they've cut down on in-person interactions as much as possible.

"Everything is basically online so it's not much of a threat when it comes to social distancing, because they're doing their application online, and everything comes up, whether they qualify or not, in our system," she explains.

She says there's an option for the agent to take a full video tour and send it to the interested buyer, but if it has to be in person, "When I open up the door, they can go ahead and walk through, I'll be sitting out waiting. And if that's not gonna happen, then generally I just have to stay that social distancing."