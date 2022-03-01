Recycle your Christmas tree at Bring One for the Chipper in Macon Saturday

Participants can also receive a free Yoshino sapling like in years past

MACON, Ga. — Come rain or shine, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is happily waiting to turn your live Christmas tree into mulch.

The annual Bring One for the Chipper event will happen Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 853 Riverside Drive. That’s the vacant lot next to the Burger King.

Jean Bragg says Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful has participated in this event for over 30 years to help beautify Central Georgia.

“We’re working very hard to clean up Macon-Bibb County and make it even more beautiful,” said Bragg.

Participants can also receive a free Yoshino sapling like in years past – but you don’t have to bring a tree to receive a sapling.