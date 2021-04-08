The program helps business owners through loan programs and trainings to start businesses and create jobs

MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday, NewTown Macon leaders announced the launch of a new program aiming to bring more diverse businesses to the downtown area.

With funding from the Knight Foundation, NewTown Macon will set aside about $1.5 million for loans and training for Black- and women-owned businesses to open their doors downtown.

"We realize that these talented local investors are our best asset in Macon and the only reason that downtown revitalization has worked and the biggest reason that it's going to continue to work," said Josh Rogers, president and CEO of the nonprofit.

According to the the organization, there are 160 local businesses in downtown Macon, but only 18 percent of them are Black-owned.

Materra Drafts is part of that percentage. She says this program is a start.

"You want the businesses to reflect the demographic, not only of downtown, but of Macon," she says.

Drafts says she's honored to be the owner of two different lounges, Niche 385 and Recess, but there's always room for more.

"It makes me try to encourage my peers and my friends and family to open up something downtown."