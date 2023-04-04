Reynolds community remembers former officer killed breaking up domestic dispute

Every pew in the church was filled with family and friends, remembering the 37-year-old, who leaves behind four children.

MACON, Ga. — The Reynolds community is remembering former Police Captain Chris Rachalla. Bibb County investigators say he was shot and killed when he tried to break up a domestic dispute outside his apartment building.

Tuesday, family and friends remembered the former officer before he was laid to rest at Free Run Baptist Church.

Hardworking, a leader, and a hero--those were just some of the words friends and family had to say about Chris Rachalla.

"He was just a caring person. He worked like a dog. Just a good super kid," James Teat said. Teat says Rachalla was like a son to him.

Rachalla worked at the Sign Store in Macon since 2020. Before, he served as an officer at Reynolds Police Department, being promoted from sergeant to captain.

"He would always take initiative. Go the extra mile. Always doing the little things," Reynolds Police Chief Lonnie Holder said.

Holder says Rachalla took his job seriously, protecting the Taylor County community. He was Officer of the Year for four of the five years he served.

Holder says it was no surprise to hear Rachalla died trying to protect another person.

"Chris has always been a warrior. He's always going to stand for what's right. He's always going to intervene if there's a villain," Holder said.

He did intervene Wednesday night when he saw Keywon Caper attacking his girlfriend in the Brookhaven Townhouse parking lot.

Investigators say Rachalla broke up the fight, the woman took shelter in an apartment, and then Capers shot Rachalla.

"He was just trying to defend somebody. And it wound up costing him his life," Teat said.

People who knew him have commented on his obituary, saying he was the "definition of a hero," "a good cop with a big heart," "he tried to help everyone, especially new police officers," "a dependable friend," and someone who will be missed by his friends, family, his Reynolds community, and his law enforcement family.

Bibb County's incident report says after Capers shot Rachalla several times outside the Brookhaven Townhouses, he pulled Rachalla's gun out of his holster and ran off.

He was captured in Monroe County. Capers faces aggravated assault and murder charges. The Sheriff's Office says Rachalla lived in the complex.