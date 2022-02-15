Rigby's patio bar reopens after remodel, gears up for Oyster Festival

The 5th Annual Oyster Festival is Saturday at 4 p.m. at the newly improved restaurant at Rigby's

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Patio at Rigby's in Warner Robins has officially reopened after a remodel, and they're celebrating with an Oyster Festival Saturday.

Operations Manager Cassie Davis says there have been a few remodels since they opened about four years ago. She's the one who spearheaded the remodel and she says customers have more space.

The bar used to sit in the middle of the space, but is now closed in against the wall so guests have more table room. The garage doors that are used as walls open and close depending on the weather.

They also have a brand new menu with mostly seafood items on it.

"We have a little bit of everything for everybody," Davis said. "Anything that you'd like to get when you go on vacation to the beach."

Things like crab bites and oysters. Speaking of oysters, the 5th Annual Oyster Festival will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday. It'll feature six types of oysters that diners will be able to regularly find at the patio, plus a little more.

One of the more popular drinks served at the Patio is an oyster shooter, which is a Bloody Mary with a raw oyster in it. They also serve beer and margarita flights.

"You can try everything out and then swap them around," Davis said. "Little smaller portion size... but you get that variety."

The Patio is open year-round, with different hours depending on if the water park is open for summer. Davis says they are ready to welcome people back.

"We have everything across the board ready for everyone. It's a big event and it's so much fun, just come by," she said.

The event will take place between the Patio and waterpark plaza, where there will be a live band performing.