Hot Spots: Island Pot in Macon serves up food 'filled with love'

MACON, Ga. — February is one of the coldest months in Georgia, so we're cranking up the heat… not THAT heat, we're talking spicy foods! We're on the hunt for the spiciest dishes in Central Georgia and we asked you to help us find them.

Our second stop is right off GA-247 in Macon. Island Pot JA is a little spot selling Jamaican cuisine that includes some of the spiciest foods in Central Georgia.

Lovane "Simone" Stewart and her husband opened the restaurant with two friends back in 2020. She's originally from Jamaica and learned to cook from her mother.

"All my family in Jamaica, they're great cooks," she said.

On the menu you'll find oxtail, reggae wings, curry goat, and even cow foot. Most items have a little kick to them, and it'll leave you wanting a tall glass of milk.

Stewart brought recipes from Jamaica to Macon. Using Jamaican spices and herbs; the Island Pot owners created a menu full of tasty dishes.

"I love serving the customers, I love making them happy. You know, our food is filled with love and ingredients and flavor," said Brayanna Black.

Black is the daughter of one of the owners, and has been working at the restaurant from the start. She says the food is one way to "expand our culture" in Central Georgia.

The spiciness is just one part of that. Now where does the spice come from? The Scotch bonnet pepper, which comes from West Africa, as well as the Caribbean.

The peppers are small and colorful. They are named for the resemblance to a tam o' shanter hat. It takes just a little bit to make any dish spicy.

The restaurant's curry and jerk chicken also have a little oomph to them, with staff claiming the jerk chicken is one of the hottest things you can order.

Rolston Mondaizie is from Trinidad and he's been a customer since they opened. He says he comes in at least once a week.

He recommends the joint to anyone looking for new and tasty flavors.

"If they wanted something really exotic, if they wanted something really tasty -- Island Pot is the place to be," he said. "Everything on the menu I basically eat."