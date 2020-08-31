Robins AFB employee charged with 4 counts of sexual exploitation of children

The GBI was alerted that Brandon Borah may be using the internet to share child pornography

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Robins Air Force Base employee faces several charges of sexual exploitation of children after a GBI and Peach County investigation.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Brandon Borah was arrested Thursday in Houston County and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography).

The GBI says the investigation into his internet activity by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) began after they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that claimed Borah was sharing child porn online.

A search warrant was executed on his home in Peach County, and then he was personally searched in Houston County while he was at work at Robins AFB.

According to the GBI, Borah was employed as a Civilian Electronics Engineer at Robins AFB at the time of that search

Charges are currently pending against him in Houston County due to the location of where the content was uploaded.

Borah's mugshot has been requested from the Houston County Sheriff's Office but has not been received yet. This story will be updated once we receive it.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation can call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870.