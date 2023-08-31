Robins Air Force Base needs larger workforce for new missions

The Air National Guard with the 116th Air Control Wing will open 100 new jobs. They are looking for people with knowledge in aviation and aerospace.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base has been gearing up to start four new missions. Colonel Christopher Dunlap says the final three J-STARS planes will be retired by November.

He says the Air Force is putting $250 million into infrastructure for new missions at Robins.

Alongside the new missions are two new facilities, including operations and logistics facilities, that will hold advanced technology.

"These facilities will support the war Fighter that is executing the mission in 6th generation technology," Colonel Christopher Dunlap said.

He is the Commander of the 116th Air Control Wing Air National Guard. He says his crew will use these new facilities often.

"We're currently manned at about 99%; we'd like to be at about approximately 102%. That way, through natural attrition, we can always have ready forces when called upon," he said.

He says by 2026, they will hope to start the new Advanced Battle Management System Mission. Colonel Dunlap thinks they will need 100 new officers and people with aviation backgrounds to do this effectively.

"Computer, I.T., cyber, intelligence, aircraft maintenance, medical, mission support, civil engineering, security forces," he said.

During Thursday mornings, Macon & Eggs event, Dunlap shared with community leaders how they can help.

"Think about what the Guard can do that would synchronize well with your organization, and keep us in mind as we get after these recruiting efforts to start these new missions," Dunlap said.

He shared that they could also use the community help to would also like to get connected with younger people.

"We actually need more folks to help us with this to just educate the community to include all of the high schools," he said.

Central Georgia Technical College offers this through dual enrollment and more. Janet Kelly, the school's Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Services, says their current college aerospace program lets students learn vital skills that will help them get these kinds of jobs post-grad. She also says students taking classes in their Aerospace Training and Sustainment Center have opportunities to work alongside base members.

"We were able to add a whole new cohort this fall to accommodate more students and put out more graduates to employ in the local industry," she said.

Kelly says they have about 150 students in the program, and they're adding new courses to keep up with the advancing technology.

"Students get to work with artificial intelligence and work with robots that will infiltrate the industry," she said.