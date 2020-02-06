MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — E. Culver "Rusty" Kidd, who represented Milledeville in the General Assembly after being paralyzed in a motorcycle accident, died Tuesday.

That's according to Rick Williams, who is both a funeral-home director and Kidd's successor in the Georgia House.

Williams says Kidd died in a Macon hospital, but his cause of death was unknown.

Kidd, who was 74, was born into politics.

His father, Culver Kidd, was a Georgia political legend and a longtime state senator for Baldwin and Milledgeville. His sister, Tillie Fowler, was a Florida congresswoman.

Rusty played football at the University of Tennessee and later was president of a lobbying firm and a finance company.

He was paralyzed from the neck down in a 1999 motorcycle accident and spent the last 20 years of his life in a motorized wheelchair.

He stayed active and continued to spend time in the outdoors. He drove four-wheelers, tractors, hand-cycles and boats and taught children to water-ski on Lake Sinclair.

When he was elected to the Georgia House in 2009, Kidd said he believed he was the only paralyzed legislator in the United States.

He was also Georgia's only Independent representative. He served three terms.

Four years ago, Kidd says he was stepping down from the legislature due to nagging health problems that often required treatment out of state.

Kidd is survived by a grown son, Culver IV, and daughter, Katherine.

Funeral arrangements by the Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville are incomplete.

