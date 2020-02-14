SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Back in November, there were still some finishing touches that needed to be put on the then-upcoming roundabout at Georgia Highway 242 and Hospital Road in Sandersville, such as some paving and the railroad crossing arms.

Now, three months later, the Georgia Department of Transportation says the experiment has been a success.

"It's really something that men and women can really hang their hat on, that this is the only railroad crossing roundabout in the state of Georgia and it's here in Sandersville," says Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

He says in the first few months this new roundabout has been open, there have been no reported accidents, but people are still getting the hang of how to drive through it.

"That's why we try to continue to educate them. When you come up to the roundabout, it moves counterclockwise. Always look to your left, yield to your left to traffic in the circle. When you have space, hop in," he says.

When a train comes through, Collins says there are four crossing arms to make sure any vehicle in or entering the roundabout is safe.

Willie Coneway is the director of transportation for the Washington County Board of Education.

"This actual intersection has always kind of been a nemesis for all of us here. I think it's much better than it has been."

He says when the crossing opened, drivers were trained to treat it like any other railroad crossing.

"We enter the roundabout, we make our stop, open our doors, four ways on, open the windows, look, listen," he says.

Collins says with the early success of this project, other states have sent their departments of transportation to take a look and see exactly how it works.

The state says this project cost about $200,000.

