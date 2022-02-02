SAT standardized testing will see big changes come 2024

The SAT's are getting a new look with shorter reading passages, a shorter testing period, and going completely digital in 2024.

From college to trying to get there, one thing we probably all took to help us continue our education was the SAT.

But, in a couple of years, it won't look the same.

There will be shorter reading passages, a shorter testing period, and it's completely digital.

Those are just a few changes coming to the SAT in 2024.

One Dublin senior says he wishes he had that option.

He took the paper test back in March last year, his score was good, but he says it probably would've been better if he had the option to take it digitally.

In just a few months Dublin High School senior, Aschin Shah, will walk across the graduation stage and get ready to enter a new chapter in his life.

College, that is.

To get to this point, Shah put in a lot of effort, especially preparing for his SAT's.

"I alternated, one day math, one day English. I just kept alternating it. On the weekends I would take a practice test -- which is the main component of any SAT test," he said.

In March of 2021, he took the test and his hard work paid off.

He says although he got a good score, he was a little stressed throughout the test.

"The reading part was a little stressful for me, I'm more of a math guy. This SAT right now, they have like, 90 line passages. It's a lot more time consuming, and it's hard to stay focused on that type of passage," he said.

But come Spring of 2024, the SAT is getting a whole new layout.

Calls for change to the test ramped up as a result of the pandemic.

Ansley Booker, director of diversity and inclusion at Mercer University, says the SAT is associated with a lot of bias, because some low income students lack access to things like testing preparation materials, or even struggle to afford the test itself.

Booker says the new testing format could address some of the issues they face, and benefit students.

"I've seen a numerous amount of opinions in terms of flexibility for states and school districts to determine when and where to offer the tests, so that could be a really positive outcome in terms of availability and accessibility," Booker said.

This new test will be completely digital, last two hours, have shorter reading passages, and allow students to use calculators on the math section.

"Students that did the pilot test, from what I noticed in research is that students said the test was less stressful and they had less pressure and anxiety, many people who took this test may have taken it multiple times or experienced anxiety," she said.

Shah says this is a good opportunity for students because they're more familiar with technology, and redesign of the format makes it easier to focus.

"The more you focus, the better you'll be able to manage your time, so that's good," Shah said.