Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian

Central Georgia is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Ian including schools in the area. Check out the latest updates.

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph short of category 5 status. Ian now has its sights set on landfall shortly near Sanibel Island and Fort Myers, Florida.

The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center then turns it inland near Savannah and tracks up the Savannah River late Friday and into Saturday.

With this cone, this would keep Central Georgia on the better side of the storm from a severe weather potential. There will be very little tornado threat but the wind threat will still be in play.

Wind ahead of the storm will begin as early as mid-morning Thursday with gusts up to 30-35 mph through the day on Thursday. Then on Friday, gusts will go a bit higher, potentially up to 40-45 mph, with locally higher gusts.

Here is the latest updates for Central Georgia Schools:

Washington County: Virtual learning for Friday, Sept. 30.

Wilkinson County: Virtual learning for Friday, Sept. 30.

13WMAZ will continue to update as additional changes are announced.

There have also been a number of high school football games moved to Wednesday and Thursday.