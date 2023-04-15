School of the week: Hilltop Elementary School

Hilltop Elementary has implemented a fun initiative to promote reading.

Example video title will go here for this video

BONAIRE, Ga. — Reading is the base for everything - from cooking, writing, and even learning other skills.

On this weeks school of the week, we went to Hilltop Elementary, where they have a fun initiative to promote reading.

"I've been reading so much! My mom taught me," says Pre-K student Ammons Dabbs.

Dabbs is a student at Hilltop Elementary School, and is proud of her reading skills.

"Its just important to me because its fun and I'm confident and I can sound out new words. Its important because you need to be smart," says Dabbs.

She welcomed her schools book vending machine that media specialist Jessica Story helped bring to the school.

It wasn't cheap - she says it costed them over $5,000. However, they worked hard to bring it in for students.

"It's taken us several years to come up with the funds for our vending machine. We've been raising money through different ways like the book fairs, we've sold t shirts and things like that," says Story.

Students get coins on their birthday to use on the vending machine, and students with summer birthdays will get coins in May.

"All students have to do is use these coins. Put the coin in the slot, and enter the number underneath the book and press enter," says Story.

And just like that, a book instead of a snack is in their hands.