School of the week: Vineville Academy of the Arts in Macon

A Macon school wants their students to learn about different forms of media in the classroom and have a voice, while learning about future careers.

MACON, Ga. — Students at Vineville Academy of the Arts in Macon are getting their hands in the different types of media.

"Podcasting is such a growing business. There's a billion-dollar industry with podcasting," says Thomas Cote.

Cote helps run their media program.

He wants students to have a chance to experience multiple media platforms, whether it's podcasting, blogging or video blogging. Students have all three options here.

"They are developing skills they can use for future jobs, career paths or things in the community they want to do. If they want to be employed or entrepreneurs," says principal Kristy Graham.

It's broken up into 3 sessions. Students meet every Friday, but communicate about the show throughout the week. Last year they started with about 5 students, and now that number has grown a lot.

"By the end of the year it grew to 15. With the success of it last year we've had over 200 students sign up," says Cote.

Giving students a chance to have a voice, while learning about future careers.