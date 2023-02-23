Search for swimmer at Amerson River Park still ongoing

The search continues for a man who's been missing since jumping into the Ocmulgee River.

MACON, Ga. — The search continues for a man who's been missing since jumping into the Ocmulgee River.

The initial incident began on Wednesday when the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and rescue teams said three men tried to swim against the current to an area where some rocks were visible.

When two of the men made it to the rocks, they noticed the other man had trouble swimming against the current.

The two men tried to help the third man but lost sight of him. 911 was called, and Emergency crews arrived on the scene.

"We were walking here and noticed the tape blocking the path," says Joe Finkelstein.

Finkelstein says he often comes to Amerson River Park to walk scenic trails. He soon found out why part of the trail was blocked off.

"We got over the overlook and saw the rescue workers, the boats on the water, the fire trucks, the helicopter in the air, it's tragic," says Finkelstein.

"They're going to continue to look for the individual that's considered to be a possible drowning at this time," says Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office.

Before noon, there were two boats, a dive team and other crews trying to find the 22-year-old who was missing.

They hope to bring peace to the person's family, friends and others devastated by their loved one's body still missing after swimming in the Ocmulgee.

"These are strong currents; the currents change, and I don't care how strong of a swimmer you are, you can struggle swimming," says Defoe.

Officials ended up closing the park, saying this isn't the first time someone has struggled to swim in the river.